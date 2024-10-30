Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

