Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

