Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

