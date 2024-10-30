Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,478,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 660,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $500.16 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $346.45 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.