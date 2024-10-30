Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

