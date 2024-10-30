Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.4 million.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.14. 257,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.