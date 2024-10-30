Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.54.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.60. 410,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. Leidos has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $13,397,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

