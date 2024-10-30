LayerZero (ZRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.06 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00004987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $396.51 million and approximately $51.06 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,434.61 or 1.00221733 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,378.72 or 1.00144412 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.55734761 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $56,727,260.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

