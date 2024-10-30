Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,981 shares of company stock worth $2,689,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

