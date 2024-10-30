Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Landstar System Price Performance

About Landstar System

LSTR traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $180.57. 330,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,065. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $162.40 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.43.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

