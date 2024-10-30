Komodo (KMD) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00053057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00032395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,549,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.