Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Know Labs Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KNW opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

Know Labs Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Know Labs stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Know Labs, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Free Report ) by 886.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of Know Labs worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

