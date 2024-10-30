Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 101.33 ($1.31), with a volume of 210878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

Kistos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.86. The company has a market capitalization of £87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

