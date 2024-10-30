Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.