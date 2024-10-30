Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 7,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Insider Activity

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

