Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 3,570,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,797,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 84.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $324,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

