J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

JJSF stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.