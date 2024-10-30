JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.68. 18,885,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 15,508,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 1,135,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $5,311,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.