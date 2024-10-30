Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading Down 24.7% – Here’s Why

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) shares were down 24.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Janel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

