Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 89 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $486.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

