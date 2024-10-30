Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 176 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Salesforce by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $298.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.08 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.78.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $22,616,017. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.