Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires Shares of 722 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $210.25 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day moving average is $270.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

