Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,226 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises approximately 4.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Jackson Financial worth $182,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. 80,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,012. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

