iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.