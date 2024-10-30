iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

