iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $63,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,999. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

