iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 47720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $683.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the second quarter worth about $509,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

