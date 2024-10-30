iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 46,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

