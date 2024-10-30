iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Ade LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ade LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

