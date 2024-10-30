iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 5571045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

