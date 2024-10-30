iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,886,000 after purchasing an additional 950,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

