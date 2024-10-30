iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 41 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.