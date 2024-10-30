iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,553,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 549,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.