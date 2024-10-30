iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $414.04 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

