iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.61. The firm has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $414.04 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

