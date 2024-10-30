iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 104,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 176,736 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $47.79.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.