IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 7.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.47 ($0.16). Approximately 11,800,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 3,384,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.62 ($0.15).

IQE Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

