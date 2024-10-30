IOTA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.31 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. IOTA has a total market cap of $417.18 million and $8.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000371 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,497,433,380 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

