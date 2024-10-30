Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86 to $1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 5,984,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,784. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

