Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86 to $1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88.
Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %
Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 5,984,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,784. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVH
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.