Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 94,836 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,408 call options.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $117.92. 5,654,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.