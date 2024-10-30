Investors Buy High Volume of Corning Call Options (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 23,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 15,574 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Corning by 4,306.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Corning by 10,626.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,778. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

