Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,016. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
