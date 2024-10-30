Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,016. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

