InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE IVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

