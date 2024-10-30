InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
IVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
