InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 49.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.1 %

IHG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,857. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.532 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.63%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

