Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $167.75, with a volume of 658039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

