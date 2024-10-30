Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $5.20 Million Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 1.39% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,543. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.