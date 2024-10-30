Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 7,790 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $313,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

