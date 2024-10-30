Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.55. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,937 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

