Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 17,119 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,940,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,511.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $2,634,475 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

