Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.